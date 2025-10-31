Let Charles Kelley 'Steal Your Heart' with new song

Charles Kelley's ready to "Steal Your Heart" with new music, following his Songs for a New Moon album, which came out in June.

“I’m honestly having such a great time creating and chasing this creative muse,” Charles says. “The way we’re able to make and release music so spontaneously, as it’s being made, feeds my soul in a way I hadn’t expected. I hope the fans are enjoying it as much as I am."

That certainly appears to be the case, as his album's lead single, "Can't Lose You," went on to become a top-10 adult contemporary hit. Earlier in October, he released "The Outliers Remix" of the track.

You can also check out the video for the new song "Steal Your Heart" on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Charles will reunite with Lady A Dec. 5 in Atlanta to kick off their first-ever Christmas tour to support their new album, On This Winter's Night (Volume 2).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.