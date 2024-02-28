Lee Brice's all smiles teasing new song, "Drinkin' Buddies"

If you've been waiting on new Lee Brice music, good news: It's coming.



Lee recently took to Instagram to tease a new song, "Drinkin' Buddies."



The unreleased track boasts an uptempo, drum-heavy production with a spirited singalong chorus that includes the lyric, "Thank God for drinkin' buddies."



"Here's to all my drinkin buddies.. can't wait to sing this one with y'all soon [wink face emoticon]," Lee captions his Instagram Reel, which features him lipsyncing to "Drinkin' Buddies."



You can follow Lee's socials to find out when he announces the "Drinkin' Buddies" release date.



Lee's latest album, Hey World, arrived in 2020 and spawned the #1 hits "One of Them Girls" and "Memory I Don't Mess With."

To see Lee on his ongoing Me & My Guitar Tour, visit leebrice.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.