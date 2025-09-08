Lauren Alaina's first new album since 2021 just may be done

With her Chase Matthew duet, "All My Exes," beginning its journey at country radio, Lauren Alaina's teasing that her fourth record may be on the way soon.

"We've been in the studio working on the album," she says. "We have recorded quite a bit for the album. I think we're probably pretty close to finished. But I keep thinking that and then we add more."

"But yes, we're constantly working on new music, and we put out five songs already this year and [there's] more new music to come," she adds.

In addition to "All My Exes," Lauren's released "Little Things," "Heaven Sent," "Household" and "Those Kind of Women" in 2025.

Her last full-length album was 2021's Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.

Lauren's had quite the momentous year so far: She and husband Cam Arnold welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Beni Doll Arnold, on June 11.

