Lauren Alaina wishes fans "Feliz Navidad"

Not quite feeling the festive spirit yet? Well, you just might with Lauren Alaina's cover of "Feliz Navidad."

The country star recently shared an Instagram video of her putting her spin on José Feliciano's hit from a backstage dressing room.

"Feliz Navidad/ Feliz Navidad/ Prospero ano y felicidad/ I wanna wish you a merry Christmas/ I wanna wish you a merry Christmas/ I wanna wish you a merry Christmas/ From the bottom of my heart," Lauren sang in a shiny rainbow outfit as her guitarist, Adam "Tico" Hernandez, strummed the tune on an acoustic guitar.

You can watch the full video now on Lauren's Instagram.

Lauren recently delivered her renditions of "Santa Baby" and "Jingle Bell Rock" on the Opry stage on NBC's Christmas at the Opry. You can head over to YouTube to watch it now if you missed it.

