Lainey Wilson's favorite time of the year? CMA Fest

Lainey Wilson's favorite time of the year isn't Christmas, but CMA Fest.



"It feels like Christmas Eve y'all!! #CMAfest is my favorite time of the year and the best part is gettin to meet you and hug y'all's necks," Lainey tells fans on social platform X, before sharing an exciting announcement with them.



"That's what we're gunna do come Sunday, June 9! I'm opening up the doors to my bar, Bell Bottoms Up, and holding a special all-day signing affair starting at 1pm," she shares. "Get there early and be ready to stay late 'cause y'all know I have some special surprises up my sleeve."



For more information on Lainey's Bell Bottoms Up bar, visit its Instagram.



If you're going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can also catch Lainey performing at Nissan Stadium on Saturday before her interview at the CMA Close Up Stage on Sunday. The interview will also be livestreamed for fans worldwide on TalkShopLive.

Lainey's fifth album, Whirlwind, arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Hang Tight Honey," is in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

