Lainey Wilson's not lost in the 'Whirlwind' of life, thanks to loved ones who keep her "humble"

It's no secret that Lainey Wilson's life has been a Whirlwind.



Yes, that's the title of Lainey's forthcoming album, but she's well aware that "whirlwind" is more than a project name — it's a word that encapsulates her life and career right now.



"It's hard to get caught up in a whirlwind and not let it blow you away," Lainey tells ABC Audio. "But I think it's because I make sure that I'm Lainey the sister, Lainey the friend, Lainey the daughter, Lainey the dog mama, Lainey the girlfriend, that I'm all of those things so I can be Lainey the artist."



The "Hang Tight Honey" singer attributes her ability to stay grounded to the people she surrounds herself with: family, friends and loved ones.



"I mean, things are moving so fast it's hard to keep both feet on the ground at times, but I got a lot of people in my life to keep me humble," Lainey says.

Lainey's 14-track Whirlwind arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.



To see Lainey live at an upcoming Country's Cool Again Tour stop, visit laineywilson.com.



Here's the Whirlwind track list:

"Keep Up With Jones"

"Country's Cool Again"

"Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)"

"Broken Hearts Still Beat"

"Whirlwind"

"Call a Cowboy"

"Hang Tight Honey"

"Bar In Baton Rouge"

"Counting Chickens"

"4x4xU"

"Ring Finger"

"Middle of It"

"Devil Don't Go There"

"Whiskey Colored Crayon"

