Lainey Wilson's CMA philosophy: 'Just keep the main thing about the main thing'

On Wednesday night, Lainey Wilson steps into the spotlight to host the CMA Awards solo for the very first time, after sharing the honor with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in 2024.

"It's crazy to think that I even got the opportunity to host the first time," she reflects. "But I'm getting to do it this year again, and it feels good to have a little bit of experience under your belt."

"Truth is, I don't think you could ever be fully prepared for something like this," she admits, "but I like doing things that are a little scary, so throw me in coach!"

Ultimately, Lainey feels like Luke and Peyton got her ready to lead Country Music's Biggest Night by herself.

"I learned to get up there and relax and don't take yourself too serious and just keep the main thing about the main thing," she says. "We're there to celebrate country music. It is really the biggest night in country music, so that's what it's gonna be."

Lainey's also tied with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney for the most nominations going into the night, with six apiece.

Tune in to witness all the winners and the performances live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC. You'll also be able to stream the 59th annual CMA Awards Thursday on Hulu.

