Lainey Wilson stops by Abbey Road to mark National Bell Bottoms Day

Whether you realize it or not, Saturday, April 5, is National Bell Bottoms Day, and country's foremost proponent of the garment couldn't help but do something about it.

Lainey Wilson's new track, "Bell Bottoms Up," is out now and happens to share its name with her Nashville bar.

Lainey wrote the tune with her band and has already been singing it on tour. The new version, however, was recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studio.

The reigning ACM entertainer of the year is set to defend her title in May at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas. Lainey's up for six more trophies as well.

