Lainey Wilson joins Luke Bryan + Peyton Manning as CMA Awards hosts

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are returning to host the CMA Awards with a new co-host: Lainey Wilson.



"I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton," says Lainey. "It's such an incredible honor and something I've always dreamed of doing. We're planning a really great show for y'all, so make sure to watch on November 20!"



Luke shares, "Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor and it's crazy when I realize this is my 4th year back. Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating Country Music never gets old to me."



Peyton "could not be more excited" to host with Luke and Lainey, and adds, "The past two years have been a lot of fun, and I know Lainey is going to bring a special flare. Hopefully she can help me keep Luke in line! Either way, I'm excited for an incredible night of celebration and Country Music."



The 58th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.



For the full list of nominees and to get tickets to the show, go to cmaawards.com.

