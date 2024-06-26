Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood + more to honor Toby Keith in new concert special

Country music's biggest stars are coming together to honor the late Toby Keith's legacy on an upcoming NBC special, Toby Keith: American Icon.



It's slated to tape July 29 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and the star-studded bill includes Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker and The War And Treaty.



You can grab tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.



Can't make it to Nashville for the concert? Fret not. You can watch Toby Keith: American Icon from the comfort of your home Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

