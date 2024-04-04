Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn + more to pay tribute to Toby Keith at CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn and rocker Sammy Hagar will perform a tribute to Toby Keith at Sunday's CMT Music Awards.



Reported by Variety, the news arrives on the heels of the Country Music Association's announcement of Toby's forthcoming posthumous induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.



Additionally, Lukas Nelson and former professional baseball pitcher Roger Clemons will also pay homage to Toby via guest appearances.



CMT will also air a tribute special, CMT Music Awards Celebrates Toby Keith, on April 11 at 10 p.m.



The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

