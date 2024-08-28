Lainey Wilson brings 'Whirlwind' to NPR's Tiny Desk: "This is a big deal for me"

Lainey Wilson is the latest country artist to take the stage at NPR’s iconic Tiny Desk. The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year kicked things off with a jubilant performance of her current single, “Hang Tight Honey,” which was received with rousing applause. “Thank y’all! I got my hype people here today!” Lainey said after she sang. “Man, thank you so much, y’all. This is a big deal for me and my band. We’ve been wanting to play this for so long. We are at Tiny Desk, which is kind of blowing my mind right now. And this has just been a bucket list thing for us, so thank y’all for showing up.” “We’re going to let our hair down, we’re going to have a good time. We have a lot to celebrate right now, like this record, Whirlwind,” Lainey added. The Baskin, Louisiana, native then sang her next single, “4x4xU,” “Ring Finger” and the #1 hit “Heart Like a Truck.” You can watch Lainey’s full NPR Tiny Desk Concert on YouTube. Whirlwind is out now wherever you get music.

