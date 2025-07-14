King George plans Strait to the Heart benefit for Texas Hill Country

George Strait is hosting a high-dollar benefit to help flooding victims in the Texas Hill Country.

The Sunday, July 27, dinner and concert will take place at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena in Boerne, Texas. Due to the size of the venue, the event is limited to 1,000 guests, with ticket prices starting at $1,000.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait says. “Our hearts and prayers are with you all."

"The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives," he adds.

Local first responders will be given complimentary tickets for the show, which also includes Riley Green, Hudson Westbrook, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon and more.

To inquire about tickets for the Strait to the Heart benefit, you can email Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.

