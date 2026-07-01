Kick off a 'Jimmy Buffett Summer' with Brian Kelley

Brian Kelley's officially declaring it a "Jimmy Buffett Summer" with his new song, the first he's ever co-written with his wife, Brittney Kelley.

“Brittney and I have built a whole lot of life together, and this song feels like another little piece of our story,” he says. “She’s always been my muse, but writing with her brought a different kind of spark — it was easy, fun and just so us."

"We’re both huge Buffett fans," he continues, "and his music has always felt like a reminder to chase the sun, love your people hard, and make memories while you can. That’s really what ‘Jimmy Buffett Summer’ is — a love song to the lifestyle, to the moment, and to the girl I get to live it all with.”

Brian will continue his own "Jimmy Buffett Summer" with the next round of his Surf Post Sessions concerts. They'll take place July 23-25 at Tribe Kelley Sure Post in Grayton Beach, Florida.

Still to come this year: Brian's much-anticipated reunion with Tyler Hubbard as Florida George Line reconvenes.

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