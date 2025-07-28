Keshia Knight Pulliam breaks silence after 'The Cosby Show' costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death

Keshia Knight Pulliam is honoring her former The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner after his tragic death.

In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, Pulliam shared a clip of Warner performing onstage at the City Winery in Atlanta, followed by footage of two young girls, believed to be each of their daughters, walking with a horse on a farm.

"A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel," she wrote in the caption. "I love you… I miss you… We got our girls."

On her Instagram Story, Pulliam explained why it took her some time to speak out about Warner's death.

"Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way," she wrote. "I've just needed a moment..."

Warner was 54 when he drowned last Sunday on vacation in Costa Rica.

Pulliam and Warner famously portrayed siblings Theo and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992 and remained close friends ever since.

Just one month before his death, Pulliam appeared on Warner's podcast Not All Hood NAH, where the pair reflected on their long-lasting friendship and the close bond between their daughters.

"She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond The Cosby Show," Warner said of Pulliam at the time. "We have both managed to navigate through the murky waters of child stardom with our souls and dignity intact."

"He's stuck with me for life," Pulliam joked, calling Warner "family."

In addition to Pulliam, other The Cosby Show co-stars, including Raven-Symoné, Geoffrey Owens and Bill Cosby, have paid their tributes to Warner following his death.

