Kenny Chesney captures life + romance in "Take Her Home" video

Kenny Chesney has unveiled the music video for his latest single, "Take Her Home."

Out now, the cinematic visualizer follows a couple's life journey from meeting for the first time in a bar to getting married and being parents.

"I wanted to figure a way that mirrors the innocence in this song. I wanted something that wouldn’t take away what someone else was seeing when they saw the video," says Kenny. "It seems like the opposite from what you might do, but I think it’ll make sense when people see it."

"Songs like 'Take Her Home' deserve to paint pictures for the listeners," he adds. "When you can see yourself, or your friends, or someone you know in a song, that’s when a song will last long after it’s done playing. To me, this song has that potential for people... and as much as I like making videos, I also know the power of No Shoes Nation’s ability to live in my songs."

"Take Her Home" is the lead single from Kenny's forthcoming new album, BORN, arriving March 29.

This spring, Kenny will hit the road on his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, which kicks off April 20 in Tampa, Florida. Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will serve as openers.

For tickets and the full tour schedule, head to Kenny's website.

