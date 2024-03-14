Kenny Chesney to drop "Wherever You Are Tonight" on Friday

Kenny Chesney's set to drop a new track, "Wherever You Are Tonight," on Friday.



The announcement arrived on Kenny's socials with a snippet of the emotional track about loss and grief.



"We're flesh and bone in beams of light/ A body breaks, a soul takes flight/ And faith is left to heal what tears can't touch/ You're not gone, just out of sight/ You're here with me, wherever you are tonight," Kenny sings in the pensive tune.



"The thing that struck me about the next song we're releasing from the new album is the idea that, wherever the people we love are, they never truly leave us," Kenny captioned the preview clip on Instagram.



"Wherever You Are Tonight" is off Kenny's upcoming album, BORN. Arriving March 22, the project also includes its lead single, "Take Her Home," which is #15 and ascending the country charts.

BORN is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.