Kelsey Hart breaks through with a song inspired by 'Life with You'

Newcomer Kelsey Hart's just getting his first taste of success on the country chart, with a song that couldn't possibly be more personal.

"The song's obviously about my wife," he says of "Life with You." "When we met, she [was] living in Utah and I was in Nashville, and we were doing long distance for that first year."

"And after, you know, that first few months or whatever, we kind of just started saying back and forth that we were ready to be in the same spot, you know, be closer together," Kelsey tells ABC Audio.

The song didn't come together, however, until he and his wife, Auminee, were together in Music City.

"I'm sure you've heard the saying, like, 'life with you' or 'doing life with you' or whatever. That title just kinda stuck out to me as something that made sense for our situation and what we were doing at that time," Kelsey recalls. "And after she moved to Nashville, I had a write just a couple weeks later, and that's where the song came from."

Appropriately, Auminee stars in the "Life with You" music video alongside Kelsey.

