Kelsea Ballerini's been working on a heartfelt new song

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Kelsea Ballerini is getting in her feels in her as-yet-untitled new song.

The country-pop superstar shared a snippet of the track on TikTok with a mending heart emoji and caption, "do i sing the whole thing at the opry next week?"

Kelsea's stripped-back tune offered diaristic lyrics that served as an ode to her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, with whom she got together following her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans.

"To the man who loved this woman after heartbreak/ Thanks for all you didn't have to do/ When I met you, I was jaded, sad and complicated/ You'll never know how much I needed you/ No, you'll never know how much I needed you," she sings over acoustic guitar strums.

You can hear the full clip of Kelsea's candid new song now on TikTok.

