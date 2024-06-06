Kelsea Ballerini joins 'The Voice' as season 27 coach

By Jeremy Chua

Kelsea Ballerini is falling "HEARTFIRST" for her next career move: being a coach on The Voice.

The country-pop superstar will serve as a coach alongside Adam LevineJohn Legend and Michael Bublé on the show's 27th season, slated for premiere in spring 2025.

"OK, it's official. I am so, so, so beyond excited to be joining The Voice next year, y'all. Let's go Team Kelsea. Yee-haw," Kelsea shared in a video on social platform X.

"THE WAY IVE BEEN DYING TO TELL YALL THIS!!!!! season 27, baby!!!" Kelsea added in a repost on X.

This isn't Kelsea's first rodeo on The Voice. She was previously a battle advisor on season 16 and fill-in coach for Kelly Clarkson's team in season 20.

Adam was one of the show's original coaches and John's a longtime coach. 

Michael will join The Voice for its upcoming 26th season alongside Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

