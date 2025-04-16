Kelsea Ballerini takes a tumble as she wraps North American tour

Todd Owyoung/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

It seems to be a fact of life these days: If you're a singer who performs onstage, at some point you're gonna fall. Oh, and also, somebody's gonna catch it on video.

This time it's Kelsea Ballerini who took a little tumble and Entertainment Tonight who got the footage.

It happened on the last night of her North American tour at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as Kelsea was singing Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" in honor of her crew. But as a stage platform rises, she steps off and falls, but barely misses a beat, continuing to sing and striking a glam pose even though she's on the ground.

No harm done, its seems, since it didn't even make her recap of the night.

As of now, Kelsea's next gig is June 6 at CMA Fest in Nashville.

