Kelsea Ballerini saddles up for debut arena tour

Kelsea Ballerini is hitting the road in 2025 for her debut arena tour.



Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour begins Jan. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will hit Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Boston, Charlotte, Tampa and more before wrapping March 30 in Denver, Colorado.



Kelsea's Black River Entertainment labelmate MaRynn Taylor and pop singer/songwriter Maisie Peters will join her as openers.



"This ain't my first rodeo (but it IS my first arena tour!!!!!!)," Kelsea shares on social media. "i genuinely can't wait to be back on the road with you in 2025 and sing our lil hearts out together."



Ticket presale begins Oct. 29 before the general sale on Nov. 1.



You can register for presale access and find a full list of dates at kelseaballerinilive.com.

Kelsea's new album, PATTERNS, arrives Friday and can be preordered and presaved now.



On Friday, she'll also notch a career-first moment: headline a show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. If you'll be in the Big Apple and want to catch it, you can find tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.