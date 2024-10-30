Kelsea Ballerini thanks fans for Madison Square Garden show, adds new dates to 2025 arena tour

Hot off the heels of her debut Madison Square Garden headlining show, Kelsea Ballerini has added six new dates to her 2025 arena tour.



On top of the earlier announced shows, Kelsea will now hit Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, St. Louis, Tulsa, Greenville and Charleston.



Tickets go on sale Friday at kelseaballerini.com.



Kelsea's MSG show spanned two hours and featured performances of tracks from her new album, PATTERNS, as well as her hit singles, including "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Peter Pan" and "Miss Me More."



The night wrapped with an acoustic performance of "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak," a bonus track available exclusively on the digital album in her merch store.



"I promised myself when I started, no matter what venue I was playing, no matter how big or how small, I would sing a song just me and my guitar," Kelsea said onstage. "I want to close the show tonight how it all started, with just me."



In an Instagram post Wednesday, Kelsea shared, "A sold out evening at madison square garden. i'm truly on the floor over this. thank you from every ounce of my being for showing up. for the night, for the music, for each other. wow wow wow. to the moon, no suit."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.