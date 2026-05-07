Kelly Clarkson returning for 'The Voice' season 30

Fans of The Voice won't get a chance to sing "Since U Been Gone" to Kelly Clarkson — because she's coming back next season.

Kelly, Adam Levine and John Legend recently faced off in season 29's Battle of the Champions, which Adam won. Kelly has now been announced as a returning coach for season 30. Adam has also been confirmed as returning for season 30, which will air this fall.

Kelly's schedule should be a little easier to manage this fall, since she announced in February that the current season of her Emmy-winning chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be her last.

Season 30 will mark Adam's 19th on The Voice. It will be Kelly's 11th season on the panel. Those seasons were nonconsecutive, though, because both of them have left and returned to the show over the years.

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