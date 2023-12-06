Keith, Vince, Kelsea, HARDY + more unite for All for the Hall

By Jeremy Chua

Some of country music's biggest stars came together on December 5 for Keith Urban's All for the Hall benefit concert.

The event, which raised funds for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, featured performances from hosts Urban and Vince Gill as well as Kelsea BalleriniHARDYOld DominionRiley Green, ERNEST, Mickey GuytonTrisha YearwoodBrooks & DunnPatty LovelessBrenda Lee and The War and Treaty.

In line with the night's theme "The Song Remembers When," artists performed two songs: one from their catalog and one that defined a memorable time in their life. 

Here's the full list of songs that were performed:

Keith Urban – "Wild Hearts," "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Theme From the Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol' Boys)"
Vince Gill – "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" and "Rocky Mountain Way"
Kelsea Ballerini – "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" and "You've Got a Friend"
HARDY – "Truck Bed" and "It's a Great Day to Be Alive"
Old Dominion – "Memory Lane" and "Alive"
Riley Green – "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and "Dixieland Delight"
ERNEST – "Kiss of Death" and "That's the Way Love Goes"
Mickey Guyton – "Better Than You Left Me" and "Blame It on Your Heart"
Trisha Yearwood – "The Song Remembers When" and "You're No Good"
Brooks & Dunn – "My Maria" and "I Ain't Living Long Like This"
Patty Loveless – "Nothin' But the Wheel" and "Put a Little Love in Your Heart"
Brenda Lee – "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
The War And Treaty – "Mr. Fun" and "O Holy Night"

This year's event brought in over $900,000, the largest amount raised in All for the Hall's history. Proceeds support the nonprofit museum's various education programs. 

A full recap of the event can be found at countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

