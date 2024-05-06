Keith Urban's bringing new music + smash hits to Vegas

Keith Urban has announced his 10-date Keith Urban's HIGH in Vegas.

Taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the shows will feature Keith performing his biggest hits, such as "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You," new songs including current single "Messed Up as Me" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "GO HOME W U" and more tracks from his forthcoming album arriving this fall.

2024 dates for Keith Urban's HIGH in Vegas are October 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12, before the 2025 leg continues on February 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

Presale for Keith's fan club, The 'Ville, begins Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. PT, ahead of the general sale on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

