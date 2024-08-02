Keith Urban's got a "Heart Like a Hometown"

Keith Urban has dropped a new track, "Heart Like a Hometown."



Though the Australia-born country star didn't write it, he says the song has a storyline that resonates with him and his childhood.



"When I was a kid, our family moved around a lot. By the 5th grade I'd been in four schools and lived in nine different houses. So, a 'hometown' felt more about my family, and a place inside of me, somewhere I could find my center," Keith says in a press statement.



"It's a theme that's always spoken to me," he shares. "Songs like Don Williams' 'If Hollywood Don't Need You' and Glen Campbell's 'Country Boy (You Got Your Feet in LA)' and a song I recorded on my FUSE album, 'Come Back To Me.' Those songs and this one all share a similar feeling, a kind of grounded safety, familiarity and a place where I can always find ME."



"Heart Like a Hometown" is the fifth preview of Keith's forthcoming 11th album, High, and follows "Straight Line," "Wildside," the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Go Home W U" and the current single, "Messed Up as Me," which is in the top 20 of the country charts.



High arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the full track listing for High:

"Blue Sky"

"Straight Line"

"Messed Up As Me"

"Wildside"

"Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)"

"Chuck Taylors"

"Daytona"

"Love Is Hard"

"Heart Like a Hometown"

"Laughin' All the Way to the Drank"

"Dodge in a Silverado"

"Break the Chain"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.