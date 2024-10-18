Keith Urban held in high regard by Peter Frampton: "Wonderful guitar player, singer and songwriter"

By Jeremy Chua + Andrea Dresdale

Country music's own Keith Urban is set to perform onstage at Saturday's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with 2024 inductee Peter Frampton.

Perhaps unbeknownst to some, Keith and the "Baby, I Love Your Way" singer share a friendship that dates back to Keith's pre-superstar era.

"I met [Keith] very early on when I moved here the first time in the mid-'90s. So that was before he had any success. And apparently, I don't remember this, but he tells me we wrote something together," the English rockstar recounts with a laugh. 

"I've known him for so long and he's such a dear, sweet guy and a great performer and he's so successful. I'm so thrilled for him," Peter tells ABC Audio. "So, wonderful guitar player, singer and songwriter."

Other country stars tapped to perform tributes include Jelly Roll and Kenny Chesney.

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

