Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman + Sheryl Crow join Concert For Carolina lineup

Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman and Sheryl Crow have been added to the Concert For Carolina lineup.



The benefit show, championed by Luke Combs and Eric Church, will take place Oct. 26 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium and feature performances from Luke, Eric, Billy Strings and James Taylor, as well as the newly announced artists.



"I wouldn't be who I am today if not for the people there and the community there. To see this happen to them, to that community, to those people, is especially devastating," Eric told Good Morning America recently. "Luke and I are doing everything we can to try to help that out. For me, it's in the very DNA of what made me, me."



Luke added, "I know how much our state means to [Eric] and to myself and I knew that he would be willing to do whatever it took to help out. I had this crazy idea to do a show at Bank of America [Stadium]. I think it's gonna be a really special night."



All proceeds from the concert will go to Hurricane Helene rescue efforts in the Carolinas, with an even split between Eric's Chief Cares and Luke's organizations of choice, which include Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. You can find more details at concertforcarolina.com.

