Keith Urban added as CMA performer, presenters include Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson

The CMA Awards has added more performers and presenters to its already stacked bill.

Keith Urban and Little Big Town have joined the lineup of artists who'll take the stage at Country Music's Biggest Night, airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. They join previously announced performers Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Lainey Wilson and Tucker Wetmore.

Meanwhile, presenters and special guests for the event include Lady A, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandon Lake, Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, LeAnn Rimes and Bailey Zimmerman, and actors Jessica Capshaw, Chris O'Donnell, Alan Ritchson, Billy Bob Thornton and Steve Martin.

Lainey Wilson hosts the 59th CMA Awards, which will stream on Hulu the next day. She, along with Ella and Megan, are this year's leading nominees, with six nods apiece.

