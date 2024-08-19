Kassi Ashton taking 'Made From The Dirt' to Chief's

Kassi Ashton is headed to Eric Church's bar for a party and you're invited.

The "Drive You Out of My Mind" singer will celebrate the release of her debut album, Made From The Dirt, at Eric's Chief's On Broadway on Sept. 23.

If you'll be in Nashville and want to join in on the fun, head to Kassi's Instagram for more information.

Made From The Dirt arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder now. Its latest single, "Called Crazy," is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

Here's the Made From The Dirt track list:
"Made from the Dirt"
"Called Crazy"
"Son Of A Gun"
"I Don't Wanna Dance"
"The Straw"
"Angels Smoke Cigarettes"
"The Stars Know"
"Drive You Out of My Mind"
"'Til The Lights Go Out"
"Juanita"

