Kassi Ashton honors female country legends with 'Called Crazy Sessions'

Kassi Ashton is honoring the legendary women of country music in a new YouTube series titled Called Crazy Sessions.



"Introducing the Called Crazy Sessions, a collection of one take, no edit, raw acoustic performances of some of my favorite crazy women through country music history," Kassi announced to fans on social platform X.



The series kicked off Wednesday with a cover of Queen of Country Music Kitty Wells' "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels."



You can watch the full performance now on YouTube.



Called Crazy Sessions is named after Kassi's current single, "Called Crazy," which is approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find it on her forthcoming debut album, Made From the Dirt, arriving Sept. 20.

