Kane, Jason, Lainey, Jelly Roll + more performing at 2024 ACM Awards

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

By Jeremy Chua

The Academy of Country Music has announced its first round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards. Kane BrownJason AldeanLainey Wilson, Jelly RollChris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire are slated to sing onstage at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!