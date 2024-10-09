Kane Brown's taking the 'High Road' in January

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown has announced his new album, High Road, arriving Jan. 24.

While a full track list hasn't been revealed, Kane did share its picturesque album cover, which features him standing against a blue and orange-tinged evening sky.

High Road will feature "Backseat Driver," a new song that'll drop on Friday. It's not certain if Kane's current single with Marshmello, "Miles on It," will be featured on the album or if it's a standalone release.

High Road is available for preorder and presave now. Signed LPs and CDs can also be purchased at Kane's merch store.

While you wait for High Road, you can check out the album cover and hear a preview of "Backseat Driver" on Kane's Instagram.

