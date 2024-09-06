Kane Brown's going to receive a special award

Kane Brown is set to receive the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.



The special nod will recognize his "passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond," according to a press release.



Wynonna Judd was the Country Champion Award recipient at the PCCAs in 2023.



The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

