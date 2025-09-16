Kane Brown steps out with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce to celebrate

Kane Brown started his week hanging with Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce at Patrick Mahomes' 30th birthday celebration.

The "2 Pair" singer posted a photo of himself and his wife, Katelyn Brown, posing with Taylor, Travis, and Mahomes and his wife at 1587 Prime, the new Kansas City steakhouse owned by the two Chiefs stars. "Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT," Kane captioned the photo, referring to Taylor and Travis' engagement. There's also video of Mahomes blowing out his candles.

According to People, Taylor's plaid ensemble cost more than $3,700; it included a matching plaid vest and skirt by Simkhai, Gucci pumps and a Chanel necklace. Travis wore a schoolboy-style Thom Browne suit, which featured a blazer and matching shorts — which means Taylor and Travis were showing off an equal amount of leg in the pic.

The photo was taken Sunday after the Chiefs' first home game of the season. Mahomes' actual birthday is Wednesday, which is also the day the restaurant — which features a Taylor-coded cocktail called The Alchemy on the menu — officially opens.

