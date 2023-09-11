Kane Brown drops cryptic new music tease

What could Kane Brown be up to these days?

Besides celebrating his recent #1 "Bury Me in Georgia" and spending time with family, Kane's also gearing up to drop new music.

While no official news has been announced, Kane recently posted "kanebrownmusic.com [eyes emoji]" on his Facebook page, directing fans to his website.

Kane's website now shows a digital dashboard with a countdown timer and audio system right below it. On the audio system are links to his social media pages as well as presave and preadd links.

What do you think? Will Kane unveil new music later this week? Check out kanebrownmusic.com to find out and be sure to presave what's coming soon.

