Kacey Musgraves meets her doppelgänger at Madame Tussauds

Here's your chance to meet Kacey Musgraves in person. Well, sort of.

Madame Tussauds Nashville will unveil a brand new wax figure of Kacey on Friday, September 29.

Kacey recently paid her doppelgänger a visit and shared photos of the meetup on Instagram.

"Took a trip to uncanny valley. This is so weird and brilliant and I love it. Thanks for snatching me into immortality, @madametussaudsusa Go see me, y'all. Xx," she captions the Instagram carousel, which features various shots of her and her wax figure.

"What an honor, I never even knew I wanted this to be a bucket list moment," Kacey adds in a press release. "You all did an amazing job."

Madame Tussauds USA has also shared video footage of Kacey seeing her wax figure for the first time on YouTube.

To grab tickets to see Kacey's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Nashville, visit madametussauds.com.

