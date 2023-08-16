Justin Moore shares kids' back-to-school photos

The first day of school for Justin Moore's children started with one activity: posing for a photo for their daddy.



Justin posted the snapshots on Instagram with the caption, "Today was the kids' first day of school! 8th, 6th, 4th, and 1st grade."



In the first photo, Justin's daughters Ella, Kennedy, Klein and son South stand together in a line for their first-day-of-school sibling snapshot. The second photo spotlights South as he strikes a strong pose and smiles in his blue Nike T-shirt and shorts.



This fall, Justin will continue his headlining You, Me, & Whiskey Tour with Priscilla Block and Jon Langston opening on select dates.



For Justin's full tour schedule, visit his website.

