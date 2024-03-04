Justin Moore + Randy Houser announce joint tour

Justin Moore and Randy Houser are hitting the road together on The Country Round Here Tonight Tour.

The joint-headlining trek September 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with stops in Georgia, New Jersey, Texas and more, before wrapping up in St. Louis, Missouri, October 12.



Up-and-comers Austin Michael and Sadie Bass will open on select dates.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8. For a full list of dates, head to Justin or Randy's website.

Justin's currently approaching the top 30 on the country charts with "This Is My Dirt," the follow-up release to his latest album, Stray Dog.



Meanwhile, Randy's most recent record, Note To Self, arrived in 2022 and spawned the title track as its lead single.

