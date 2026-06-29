Josh Ross makes it two in a row with 'Hate How You Look'

Josh Ross may "Hate How You Look," but he loves how it feels: his current single becomes his second #1 in a row, topping both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

“I still can’t believe I get to do this," he says. "Seeing ‘Hate How You Look’ follow ‘Single Again’ to No. 1 is something I’ll never forget. Huge thanks to country radio, the fans, my team, and everyone who’s supported these songs since the begging. It means more than you know.”

Josh is the first Canadian male artist to have two consecutive number ones in more than 50 years. The most recent was the legendary Hank Snow, best known for 1950's "I'm Moving On."

The Canadian Country Music Association named Josh its entertainer of the year in both 2024 and 2025.

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