Jordan Davis would love to cook for you this Fourth of July

Jordan Davis will commemorate America's 250th birthday this year by playing Pennsylvania's free Philadelphia Unity Concert for America on Saturday.

When he makes it home to Nashville, however, he knows exactly what he's doing to celebrate.

"I love, like, cooking for people," Jordan says. "I love having people over to the house, grilling hot dogs, cooking, making brisket, just being around the people you wanna be around with, drinking beer, watching baseball."

"I don’t know, maybe I’m just getting old," he adds, "but my idea of fun now is having people over to the house and just playing host, and that’s exactly what we’re gonna do this year: have some friends and family over and hang out with the kids, let ‘em run around the sprinklers, and cook a bunch of food."

The "Turn This Truck Around" hitmaker seems to have a little time to kick back with his nearest and dearest, since his next show isn't until July 9 in Decatur, Illinois.

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