Jordan Davis had a hunch "Next Thing You Know" would be a hit, and he was right

"Next Thing You Know" recently became a two-week #1 for Jordan Davis.

The success of the heartfelt song, Jordan recalls, is one he saw coming even before releasing it as a single.

"I think even early on, a month or two into releasing it, fans were kind of chanting for it. I still remember the first night we played it live on the Luke Combs' tour, I mean immediately all the cell phones [came] up. That's a pretty good sign that you have something," recalls Jordan, who co-wrote "Next Thing You Know" with Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne.

"I never thought there’d be a song that I would have circled and ready to get to as much as I am when we have 'Buy Dirt' at the end of the set. But now, this has been a really cool, kind of middle point of the set that we get to," adds the Louisiana native.

"Next Thing You Know" is the third single off Jordan's latest album, Bluebird Days, out now.

