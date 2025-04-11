Jordan Davis couldn't get enough of 'Bar None'

Jordan Davis was just named artist-writer of the year by the Association for Independent Music Publishers, so it's a bit ironic that he didn't happen to write his new single.

Instead, it came to him the old-fashioned way: a songwriter sent him a demo of it.

"'Bar None' is a song that was sent to me," Jordan explains. "A song that truly from the demo just kind of stood out as different. Right off the bat, it kind of pulled me in, something I wanted to hear more of."

"[I'm] glad we cut it, [and I] love the way it turned out. It's a little different for me," he adds, "but something I’m excited about [playing] live."

Jordan will have plenty of chances as he sets out on his Ain't Enough Road Tour this fall.

"Bar None" is the follow-up to his eighth #1, "I Ain't Sayin.'"

