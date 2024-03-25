Jordan Davis + Anne Wilson count their blessings in "Country Gold"

Jordan Davis has teamed up with rising country artist Anne Wilson for a new song, "Country Gold."



Penned by Anne, Jeff Pardo and Matthew West, the heartfelt ode finds Jordan and Anne celebrating the simpler things in life and how those moments truly feel like striking "country gold," especially in the South.



"It's a little house on a little land/ A little built it with your own two hands/ Little pride in a hard week's work/ Little supper after Sunday church/ To most it might not look like much/ But I put roots down here because/ The richest people that I've ever known/ Struck country gold," Jordan and Anne reflect in the chorus.



"I'm a huge fan of Jordan's music, and I'm honored to have him join me," Anne shares in a press release. "This song is all about roots and remembering where the good stuff in life really is. I love the line that says, 'the richest people that I've ever known struck country gold,' and I hope you do too. I can't wait for everyone to hear it!"



"Thanks for letting me sing with ya @annewilsonmusic…You're awesome," Jordan said to Anne via a comment on her Instagram post.

You can find "Country Gold" on Anne's upcoming country debut album, REBEL. Arriving April 19, the 16-track project will feature its lead country single, "Rain in the Rearview," and collabs with Lainey Wilson and fellow Christian artist Chris Tomlin.



Meanwhile, Jordan's in the top 10 and ascending the country charts with his latest single, "Tuscon Too Late."

