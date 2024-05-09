Jon Pardi's grateful for his selfless mom: "She’s an angel"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Jon Pardi adores his mother, Shelly, and there are many reasons why.

Recalling her best qualities in a press interview, Jon shares, "My mom's always been there for me. First of all, she's a great mom. She's an angel. She takes care of people that aren't even in the family. She's always been like that and she's a great mother."

"She's always proud and she's always there supporting and being a great mom. She's just a good human being. There's not one mean bone in her body," the "Last Night Lonely" singer continues.

"And she cries about every time I talk to her. She always worries about me. I have to tell her, 'Stop worrying about me,'" adds Jon.

Coming up, you can catch Jon performing at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. For tickets and the full festival lineup and schedule, visit cmafest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!