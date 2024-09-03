Jon Pardi's dropping new song, "Friday Night Heartbreaker"

Jon Pardi will drop a new track, "Friday Night Heartbreak," on Friday.



The singer hopped on Instagram to share the news on Tuesday, along with a preview clip of the song and scenes from its recording session.



"My new song 'Friday Night Heartbreaker' will be available this Friday, September 6. Excited for you guys to hear it!" Jon captioned his Reel.



Based on the snippet, "Friday Night Heartbreaker" is an upbeat number that offers the lyrics: "Devil in disguise/ She's a Friday night heartbreaker, hell raiser, game player/ Better do yourself a favor."



"Friday Night Heartbreaker" is available for presave now.

