Jon Pardi on "Your Heart Or Mine" + why it's resonating with fans

Jon Pardi's fast ascending the country charts with his single "Your Heart Or Mine."

Though Jon didn't pen it, he recalls it being pitched by his co-producer Bart Butler, who wrote the jaunty track with John Pierce and Justin Ebach.

"He played it for me [and was] like, 'Man, this song's special. It's cool. I like the story of it. I like the beat, and it's got a very sexy vibe to it,'" Jon tells ABC Audio.

"Girls like this push and pull, this 'Do you like me? Do you not like me?' They love that stuff, you know? I guess we all do," he adds with a laugh. "We've all been there. So it's definitely got that vibe to it and it's really fun to play live."

"Your Heart Or Mine" is currently #8 and rising on the country charts. It's the third single off Jon's latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, which spawned the #1 hit "Last Night Lonely."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.