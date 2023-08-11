Jon Pardi + Texas Motor Speedway join for Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown

Jon Pardi's Pardi Batch Spirits is teaming up with Texas Motor Speedway to launch the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown.



Presented by Pit Boss Grills, the competition will take place during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.



Contestants will compete in three categories — brisket, pork spare ribs and half chicken — with cooking starting September 22. Judging will take place September 23 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for chicken, spare ribs and brisket, respectively. The top 10 winners in each barbecue category will be awarded $5,000.



The top five awards will be announced and presented during the prerace activities for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on September 24.



For more information, visit texasmotorspeedway.com. The contest rules can be found at ibcabbq.org.

