Jon Pardi recalls "getting ready to get a big old C+" during his back-to-school days

With school reopening in several states this month, Jon Pardi is revisiting his schooling days and sharing how much of a not-so-studious student he was.

"I got in trouble a lot for talking to friends, having fun, making people laugh. I pretty much liked all my [teachers]. I really liked my principal because he saw me a lot but he's real cool," Jon recalls.

"Going back to school was, you know, stopping the summer job and getting back to school, writing songs, playing in whatever band I was into, and getting ready to get a big old C+," he admits with a laugh.

Now a first-time dad to daughter Presley, who he and his wife, Summer, welcomed in February 2023, Jon's sharing his hopes and aspirations for his firstborn and how they're going to support them as parents.

"We're going to do the little put-money-in-this-a-year for college, but we're not anti-college and we're not forceful on college," says Jon before briefly mentioning Summer's "beauty college" experience. "Hopefully she wants to go to college, but she might want to be a singer, she might want to be a songwriter, and I'm not going to stop that."

Jon's currently #3 on the country charts with his single "Your Heart Or Mine."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.